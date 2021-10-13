Ozona Weather Forecast
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0