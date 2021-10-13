Covid: Apology over Wales failings not enough, those affected say
An apology over Wales' initial handling of the Covid pandemic is "not enough", some affected by the virus have said. Health Minister Eluned Morgan said sorry after a report by MPs labelled the UK's early response as one of the worst-ever public health failures. Some of those impacted, including a...
Police forces across Wales have been "assisting illegal evictions" during the pandemic, according to Shelter Cymru. The housing charity told a Senedd committee it had seen it happen in all four police force areas. The Welsh government's ban on evictions during Covid-19 came to an end in June, but was...
Scotland's first minister has apologised for the botched introduction of the country's vaccine passport app. The app - which allows people to show they have been double vaccinated - was launched just hours before the scheme came into effect. But many people were unable to access their records through the...
Christmas this year is likely to be more normal than in 2020, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. If nothing unexpected happens, Wales can look forward to a holiday season "much more like the ones we are used to", he said. Welsh ministers believe they will be able to keep...
Wales' COVID-19 winter planning involves two possible scenarios: COVID Stable and COVID Urgent. Under COVID Stable, the current alert level zero is maintained through autumn and winter with all businesses able to open. This is described as the most likely scenario as COVID-19 starts to be treated as a seasonal...
The new system to deal with Covid-19 in classrooms is "failing schools", according to a teaching union. There were more than 10,000 Covid cases among pupils and staff in September, according to official data. NAHT Cymru director Laura Doel asked the Welsh government "how bad does it have to be...
Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has apologised for the mistakes made by the Welsh government in its initial handling of the pandemic. She was responding to a report by MPs which said the UK's early response to the pandemic is one of the worst ever public health failures. "I'm prepared...
About 4,000 people in Wales may have been wrongly told their Covid-19 tests were negative because of errors at a private laboratory. An investigation found about 43,000 results from England and Wales have been affected by issues at the facility in Wolverhampton. In a statement, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said...
Younger mothers chose more modern and shortened baby names last year when compared with mums aged 35 and over. Official birth data in England and Wales for 2020 showed Olivia and Oliver were still the most popular baby names overall - for the fifth year running. New entries into the...
NHS Grampian has asked for military support as it tries to cope with staff shortages amid the Covid pandemic. It is the latest health board in Scotland to ask for army assistance. The request comes after news that the military will be drafted into Lanarkshire and the Borders to relieve...
The UK has recorded nearly 50,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.For the sixth consecutive day, more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, amounting to 49,156 new infections tallied on Monday.The rise on Monday brought new daily cases even closer to the upper levels seen during the summer wave of infections, which peaked just below 55,000 on 17 July.Prior to two days in July, daily cases had not exceeded 50,000 since January, when the emergence of the new and more infectious Delta variant led to an average of 1,000 deaths per day.Despite case numbers again soaring in the UK, experts say that widespread vaccination appears to have significantly compromised – but not broken – the link between infection and serious illness or death.A further 45 deaths were reported on Monday. Although, as of the previous day, the weekly average for fatalities sat at 124 per day.More follows...
Dolphins swimming off the coast of Wales — which have been found to have their own 'Welsh accent' — speak faster than those anywhere else in the world, new research suggests. The whistles of pods around Cardigan Bay have a unique regional signature and were found to be at a...
Competition for specialist theatre staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no choice other than to reduce elective surgery on the Isle of Man, Manx Care has said. Chief executive Teresa Cope said Noble's Hospital was facing "chronic workforce challenges" in recruiting anaesthetists and other theatre...
The company that owns the Covid testing site that gave around 43,000 wrong negative PCR results is being probed. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.
Criminals in England and Wales are being jailed for short terms that fail to prevent reoffending because of a lack of awareness and availability of community-based sentencing, a leading former magistrate has said. Rather than jailing or fining someone, magistrates have the alternative of imposing a Community Sentence Treatment Requirement...
BBC presenter George Alagiah is to take a break from TV to have treatment after "a further spread of cancer" was discovered, his agent has said. The 65-year-old journalist, one of the faces of the BBC News at Six, was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014. Last June, he...
The Welsh Government will pursue a progressive economic policy that focusses on better jobs, narrowing the skills divide and tackling poverty, the economy minister will say.Vaughan Gething will set out his vision for the Welsh economy and will commit to extending a ‘Team Wales’ model to offer certainty to businesses facing a volatile recovery.He will promise a new era of partnership to strengthen regional economic development, a delivery plan to back the everyday economy and wide-ranging support for workers in a changing economy.My ambition is to make Wales a place where more young people feel confident in planning their future...
Every MP in the UK - including 18 in Northern Ireland - is being contacted by their respective local police forces after the murder of Sir David Amess. It is part of an ongoing national initiative around the security of politicians known as Operation Bridger established in 2016. PSNI Chief...
A public health boss, who has been one of the leading voices in Lancashire in the battle against coronavirus, has announced his retirement. Blackburn with Darwen Council's Public Health Director, Prof Dominic Harrison, 62, said he would leave his post on 31 March. Politicians have praised his work in the...
The Valneva Covid vaccine that the UK cancelled a 100m dose order for last month, works well at priming the immune system to fight coronavirus, phase three trial results suggest. Blood results from volunteers who received the jab had high levels of neutralising antibodies against the pandemic virus. It outperformed...
Walsall schools are being urged to reintroduce bubbles in classrooms due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. The guidance, from Stephen Gunther, the borough's director of public health, comes amid a gradual weekly increase in numbers during the past month. Latest figures have Walsall recording a 10% rise in its...
