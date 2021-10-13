Covid: Apology over Wales failings not enough, those affected say

The UK has recorded nearly 50,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.For the sixth consecutive day, more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, amounting to 49,156 new infections tallied on Monday.The rise on Monday brought new daily cases even closer to the upper levels seen during the summer wave of infections, which peaked just below 55,000 on 17 July.Prior to two days in July, daily cases had not exceeded 50,000 since January, when the emergence of the new and more infectious Delta variant led to an average of 1,000 deaths per day.Despite case numbers again soaring in the UK, experts say that widespread vaccination appears to have significantly compromised – but not broken – the link between infection and serious illness or death.A further 45 deaths were reported on Monday. Although, as of the previous day, the weekly average for fatalities sat at 124 per day.More follows...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO