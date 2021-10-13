Onawa Weather Forecast
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
