4-Day Weather Forecast For Granby

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 41 °F, low 12 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 39 °F, low 8 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 39 °F, low 8 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 13 °F Light wind



