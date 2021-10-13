Valentine Weather Forecast
VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
