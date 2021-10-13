Valentine Weather Forecast

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight High 49 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.