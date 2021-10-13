4-Day Weather Forecast For Canisteo
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
