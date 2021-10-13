4-Day Weather Forecast For Canisteo

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



