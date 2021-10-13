Davenport Weather Forecast
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 46 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
