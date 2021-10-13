Hawthorne Daily Weather Forecast

HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.