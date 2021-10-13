Rugby Daily Weather Forecast
RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0