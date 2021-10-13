Daily Weather Forecast For Mission
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 48 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
