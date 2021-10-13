Oakridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
