Oakridge, OR

Oakridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oakridge Times
 5 days ago

OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cPqkBux00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

NBC News

China's economic growth slows amid power and property troubles

BEIJING — China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market and raising pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the faltering recovery. Data released on Monday showed...
BUSINESS
Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

