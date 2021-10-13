Onamia Daily Weather Forecast
ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0