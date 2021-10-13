Onamia Daily Weather Forecast

ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 52 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 51 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



