4-Day Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0