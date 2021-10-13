Weather Forecast For Shoals

SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



