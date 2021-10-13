Weather Forecast For Shoals
SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
