Jump on Onalaska’s rainy forecast today

(ONALASKA, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Onalaska, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onalaska:

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Light Rain High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.