Hollandale, MS

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Hollandale Today
 5 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Hollandale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hollandale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cPqk5hq00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

