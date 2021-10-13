Dannemora Daily Weather Forecast
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 16
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
