Columbus Daily Weather Forecast

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 22 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



