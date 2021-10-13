4-Day Weather Forecast For Karnes City
KARNES CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
