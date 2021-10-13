Weather Forecast For David City
DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
