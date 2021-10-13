Weather Forecast For David City

DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.