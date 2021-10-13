Weather Forecast For Townsend
TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0