Weather Forecast For Townsend

TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



