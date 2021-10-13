4-Day Weather Forecast For Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



