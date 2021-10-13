4-Day Weather Forecast For Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
