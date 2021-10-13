Daily Weather Forecast For Avalon
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0