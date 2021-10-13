Daily Weather Forecast For Butler

BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.