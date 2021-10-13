Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.