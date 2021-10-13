Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
