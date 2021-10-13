Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 66 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



