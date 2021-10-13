Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0