Roundup, MT

A cloudy Wednesday in Roundup today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Roundup Updates
 5 days ago

(ROUNDUP, MT.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Roundup, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roundup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cPqjlXC00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roundup Updates

Roundup, MT
