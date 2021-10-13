Daily Weather Forecast For Malad City
MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
