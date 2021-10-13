Daily Weather Forecast For Barrow
BARROW, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of blowing snow during the day; while areas of freezing fog overnight
- High 27 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas Of Freezing Fog
- High 26 °F, low 20 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of freezing fog during the day; while patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow overnight
- High 23 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 22 °F, low 11 °F
- Light wind
