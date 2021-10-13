Daily Weather Forecast For Barrow

BARROW, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of blowing snow during the day; while areas of freezing fog overnight High 27 °F, low 22 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas Of Freezing Fog High 26 °F, low 20 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of freezing fog during the day; while patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow overnight High 23 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 22 °F, low 11 °F Light wind



