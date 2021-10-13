Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
