Wednesday rain in Eagle Butte: Ideas to make the most of it

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Eagle Butte, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle Butte:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 48 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 21 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.