Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Franklinville with these activities

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.