Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing Weather Forecast

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 5 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cPqjbhw00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

