Wyalusing Weather Forecast
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0