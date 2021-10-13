Linden Weather Forecast
LINDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
