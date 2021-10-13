Hobart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
