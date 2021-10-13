Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then scattered snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 36 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Scattered snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 16 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 40 °F, low 17 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 50 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



