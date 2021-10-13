Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then scattered snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 36 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Scattered snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 16 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 40 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0