Kingman Daily Weather Forecast
KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
