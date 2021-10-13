CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, KS

Norton Daily Weather Forecast

Norton News Flash
Norton News Flash
 5 days ago

NORTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

