Daily Weather Forecast For Lawtey
LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0