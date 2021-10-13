CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Wendover, NV

West. Wendover is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 5 days ago

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wendover:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cPqjMf900

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover, NV
7
Followers
281
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy