Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 28 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
