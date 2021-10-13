Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Light snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 43 °F, low 28 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 9 mph



