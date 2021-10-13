Stroud Daily Weather Forecast
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
