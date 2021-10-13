Weather Forecast For Burns
BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Scattered snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 49 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
