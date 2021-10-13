Scottville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.