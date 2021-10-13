Scottville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0