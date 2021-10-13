Wednesday has sun for Walsenburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALSENBURG, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walsenburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walsenburg:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 29 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 56 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 53 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.