Daily Weather Forecast For Morganton
MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0