Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(FORT KENT, ME) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Fort Kent, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Kent:

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy Fog High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 16 Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.