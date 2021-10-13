Jump on Oroville’s rainy forecast today

(OROVILLE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oroville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oroville:

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.