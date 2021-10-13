CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner's Blue Origin launch: What to know

By Julia Musto
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article90-year-old William Shatner will make history on Wednesday morning aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as the oldest person to go to space – if all goes to plan. The "Star Trek" actor joins the sub-orbital spaceflight company's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, vice chair for life sciences and healthcare at the French software company Dassault Systèmes Glen de Vries and co-founder of the Earth-observation company Planet Chris Boshuizen.

www.foxbusiness.com

Cheddar News

Pedego Electric Bike CEO on Accompanying Shatner to His Blue Origin Spaceflight

Star Trek's William Shatner made history last week as the oldest human to travel to space. Don DiCostanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bike, joined Cheddar to talk about his experience accompanying the 90-year-old up to the start of his mission to space and flying back home with him. "He didn’t seem to have any fear … prior and long after on the two-hour and 15-minute journey back to California," he said.
ECONOMY
AFP

NASA launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

NASA launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system's formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral. Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy will become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any probe before it -- eight in all. Lucy will also make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet's vicinity from the outer solar system.
ASTRONOMY
FOXBusiness

Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission

A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the International Space Station, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is set to rocket to space on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How much carbon is emitted by Jeff Bezos flying a rocket into space?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
MARKETS
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Pittsburgh

CMU Trustee Who Flew To Space Wants To Make Space Travel Accessible For Everyone

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie Mellon University alum and trustee has a new mission in life after flying into space earlier this week. 49-year-old Glen de Vries, the Vice Chair of Life Sciences and Healthcare for a tech company in New York was among those on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. (Photo Credit: KDKA) De Vries flew into space on Wednesday with three other crew members, including Star Trek’s William Shatner. De Vries says it was an experience unlike any other, and now he wants to get others interested in the space industry so they can travel through the atmosphere, too. “I thought that would be important to me before we went up, and having done it makes me feel twice as much conviction. Maybe a thousand times more conviction. That is something we need to make accessible in an equitable way, to as many people on the planet as possible,” de Vries said. De Vries stresses another way of doing that is by making things cheaper so more people can experience what he did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Orlando Sentinel

Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral to explore Trojan asteroids, ‘fossils’ of the solar system

A spacecraft named Lucy is on its way to a part of space that’s never been explored after being rocketed into the sky from Cape Canaveral before Saturday’s sunrise. The probe launched on time at 5:34 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, beginning a 4-billion-mile journey to explore the Trojans, two clusters of asteroids that lead and trail Jupiter, stuck in its orbit around the ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Russians return to Earth after filming first movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by Russia's Roscosmos space agency. Shipenko appeared distressed but smiling as he exited the capsule, waving his hand to cameras before being carried off by medical workers for an examination. Peresild, who plays the film's starring role and was selected from some 3,000 applicants, was extracted from the capsule to applause and a bouquet of flowers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
