Wednesday set for clouds in Cherokee Village - 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cherokee Village:

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



